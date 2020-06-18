HOT PROPERTY: Bantry Bay’s spectacular contemporary home

News & Fox / Hot Property

The house, designed by award-winning Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects, is situated on the lower slopes of Table Mountain between a lush forest on the one side and the ocean on the other

18 June 2020 - 05:00

WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R65m

WHO: Seeff

This spectacular contemporary home, designed by award-winning Van der Merwe Miszewski Architects, is situated on the lower slopes of Table Mountain between a lush forest on the one side and the ocean on the other. The four-level property consists of five en suite bedrooms, various open-plan living areas, a study, a basement recreational room, a dedicated studio and staff quarters.

WHERE: Grenada, Caribbean

PRICE: From $220,000

WHO: Pam Golding International and LIO Global

Kimpton Kawana Bay is a new five-star resort development on the Caribbean island of Grenada, situated on a elevated site overlooking Grand Anse Beach. The resort offers foreign buyers and their families the opportunity to qualify for residency. Owners can place units in a rental pool managed by Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and receive two weeks’ free use a year.

