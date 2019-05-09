HOT PROPERTY: Expansive Noordhoek home in equestrian estate for R38m
Located in De Goede Hoop equestrian estate, where homes seldom come to market
WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town
PRICE: R38m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Located in De Goede Hoop equestrian estate, where homes seldom come to market, this expansive property has easy access to hiking trails and stunning views of vineyards and the fynbos reserve. A private dam, paddocks and stables, vegetable gardens and two cottages are its special features. The main homestead has five bedrooms, two kitchens and large indoor and outdoor entertainment areas. Its eco features are a wood pellet heating system, solar panels, two boreholes and rainwater tanks.
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R12.5m
WHO: Greeff Properties
This spacious five-bedroom property in Silversteen security estate abutting Steenberg golf estate is situated on an elevated 1,641m² stand with spectacular views of the Constantia Valley, Hottentots Holland and False Bay. The estate has only 13 homes. The house has a seamless indoor/outdoor flow from the reception area to the entertainment veranda with indoor braai area and glass stack-back doors. It has extra-high ceilings throughout, open beam ceilings in the lounge and dining room and floor-to-ceiling windows.