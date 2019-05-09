HOT PROPERTY: Expansive Noordhoek home in equestrian estate for R38m

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R12.5m

WHO: Greeff Properties

This spacious five-bedroom property in Silversteen security estate abutting Steenberg golf estate is situated on an elevated 1,641m² stand with spectacular views of the Constantia Valley, Hottentots Holland and False Bay. The estate has only 13 homes. The house has a seamless indoor/outdoor flow from the reception area to the entertainment veranda with indoor braai area and glass stack-back doors. It has extra-high ceilings throughout, open beam ceilings in the lounge and dining room and floor-to-ceiling windows.