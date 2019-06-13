HOT PROPERTY: Luxury country living in Midrand’s Saddlebrook Estate

WHERE: Strand, Western Cape

PRICE: R1.88m

WHO: Seeff

Beachfront apartments for less than R2m are few and far between, which is why the Strand in False Bay has become increasingly popular among first-time buyers and investors. This two-bedroom unit in 97 on Strand comes with its own garage and storeroom. The development has the Helderberg and Hottentots Holland mountains as a backdrop and is fronted by a 5km stretch of beach.