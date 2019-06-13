HOT PROPERTY: Luxury country living in Midrand’s Saddlebrook Estate
The home has expansive views of the Magaliesberg mountains and the Joburg skyline
WHERE: Saddlebrook Estate, Midrand
PRICE: R13m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Offering luxury country living, this property can be found in one of Gauteng’s most popular equestrian estates. It features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, spacious dining and living areas, a wine cellar, staff accommodation and an additional dwelling with its own private entrance. The home has expansive views of the Magaliesberg mountains and the Joburg skyline.
WHERE: Strand, Western Cape
PRICE: R1.88m
WHO: Seeff
Beachfront apartments for less than R2m are few and far between, which is why the Strand in False Bay has become increasingly popular among first-time buyers and investors. This two-bedroom unit in 97 on Strand comes with its own garage and storeroom. The development has the Helderberg and Hottentots Holland mountains as a backdrop and is fronted by a 5km stretch of beach.
WHERE: Sibaya, KwaZulu-Natal north coast
PRICE: From R6m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Offering generous stands of an average 2,000m² and a range of architectural plans, Signature Sibaya is the latest residential development to be launched at Sibaya, the huge mixed-use precinct on the coastal belt between Durban North and Ballito. Prices of vacant plots start at R6m while completed homes are expected to be priced at between R20m and R30m.