HOT PROPERTY: R16m Balinese-style home in Kyalami Estate
WHERE: Kyalami Estate, Midrand
PRICE: R15.995m
WHO: Jawitz Properties
This five-bedroom Balinese-style home overlooks a bird sanctuary and dam in sought-after Kyalami Estate. The spacious living areas open onto a large patio and pool. Additional features include a bar with a wine cellar, a separate study, an en suite guest room/gym and large domestic quarters that can be used as a self-contained granny flat.
WHERE: Helderfontein Estate, Fourways
PRICE: R14m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Perfectly situated on the secure estate’s greenbelt with unobstructed views across Johannesburg’s northern outskirts, this property offers off-the-grid living, with four 200l solar geysers, inverters and a borehole. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and an office that can be used as a self-contained guest suite.