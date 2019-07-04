News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R16m Balinese-style home in Kyalami Estate

This five-bedroom Balinese-style home overlooks a bird sanctuary and dam in sought-after Kyalami Estate

04 July 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Kyalami Estate, Midrand

PRICE: R15.995m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

This five-bedroom Balinese-style home overlooks a bird sanctuary and dam in sought-after Kyalami Estate. The spacious living areas open onto a large patio and pool. Additional features include a bar with a wine cellar, a separate study, an en suite guest room/gym and large domestic quarters that can be used as a self-contained granny flat.

WHERE: Helderfontein Estate, Fourways

PRICE: R14m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Perfectly situated on the secure estate’s greenbelt with unobstructed views across Johannesburg’s northern outskirts, this property offers off-the-grid living, with four 200l solar geysers, inverters and a borehole. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and an office that can be used as a self-contained guest suite.

