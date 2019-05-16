News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Château-like home on sale for R18.9m

16 May 2019 - 09:38

WHERE: Mooikloof Equestrian Estate, Pretoria
PRICE: R18.9m
WHO: Seeff

This six-bedroom, five-bathroom luxury double-storey home in sought-after Mooikloof on the eastern fringes of Pretoria is reminiscent of a French château and has a 1ha landscaped garden. Special features include a heated swimming pool, an en suite guest bedroom, a separate office or flatlet with its own entrance and four garages.

WHERE: Upper Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R44.9m
WHO: Jawitz Properties

Perched on 1 acre of land bordering the historic Groot Constantia vineyard, this palatial 1,100m² home boasts stunning mountain and ocean views. The house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and double-volume reception and entertainment areas. A spacious family room with built-in bar and second kitchen opens on to a wraparound terrace and rim-flow pool.

