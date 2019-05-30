News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Steyn City’s new apartment development

104 on Creek offers a mix of two-and three-bedroom units sized between 96m² and 133m²

30 May 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Steyn City, Joburg

PRICE: From R2.6m

WHO: Steyn City

Fourways lifestyle resort Steyn City next month launches its latest apartment development, 104 on Creek, which offers a mix of two-and three-bedroom units sized between 96m² and 133m². Each apartment comes with Siemens appliances, double-glazed windows, airconditioning and undercover parking. The development will have its own rim-flow pool and patisserie.

WHERE: Somerset West

PRICE: R22m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Spanning two plots, this three-level property would be suitable for a guesthouse. It features eight en suite bedrooms, its own vineyard and panoramic sea views. Entertainment amenities include a large pool and terrace, a rock pool jacuzzi, a tennis court, an outside pizza oven, three wine cellars, a bar, a 1950s-inspired dining area, a home theatre and a fitness studio.

HOT PROPERTY: Designer house in sought-after Mooikloof Heights

The palatial home comprises four en suite bedrooms and six reception areas
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Château-like home on sale for R18.9m

This luxury home in sought-after Mooikloof on the eastern fringes of Pretoria is reminiscent of a French château and has a 1ha landscaped garden
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Expansive Noordhoek home in equestrian estate for R38m

Located in De Goede Hoop equestrian estate, where homes seldom come to market
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.