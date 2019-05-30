HOT PROPERTY: Steyn City’s new apartment development
104 on Creek offers a mix of two-and three-bedroom units sized between 96m² and 133m²
WHERE: Steyn City, Joburg
PRICE: From R2.6m
WHO: Steyn City
Fourways lifestyle resort Steyn City next month launches its latest apartment development, 104 on Creek, which offers a mix of two-and three-bedroom units sized between 96m² and 133m². Each apartment comes with Siemens appliances, double-glazed windows, airconditioning and undercover parking. The development will have its own rim-flow pool and patisserie.
WHERE: Somerset West
PRICE: R22m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Spanning two plots, this three-level property would be suitable for a guesthouse. It features eight en suite bedrooms, its own vineyard and panoramic sea views. Entertainment amenities include a large pool and terrace, a rock pool jacuzzi, a tennis court, an outside pizza oven, three wine cellars, a bar, a 1950s-inspired dining area, a home theatre and a fitness studio.