HOT PROPERTY: The best in luxury living at V&A Waterfront
WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town
PRICE: R65m
WHO: Seeff
Recently renovated by Stefan Antoni, this luxurious beachfront apartment spans 410m² and has four en suite bedrooms, four private terraces, open-plan living areas and a rim-flow pool. Additional features include a private lift, a glass-walled cinema room, full wet bar and a large kitchen fitted with Gaggenau appliances as well as separate private studio/staff accommodation.
WHERE: V&A Waterfront, Cape Town
PRICE: R55m
WHO: Seeff
Overlooking the front yacht basin of the V&A Waterfront with stunning views across the harbour, this spacious apartment offers the best in luxury living and is located in the sought-after Pinmore complex at the V&A Marina. The sectional title unit of 491m² offers three bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, and boasts high-quality finishes throughout.
WHERE: Zwavelskloof Private Estate, Pretoria
PRICE: R29.5m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This fully furnished designer home will be one of 68 properties in the exclusive Zwavelskloof Private Estate in Pretoria East once fully developed. The five-bedroom home sits on a 5,000m² stand and measures 1,500m² under roof. Special features include solar panels, a generator, nine water tanks, two boreholes and a computerised irrigation system.