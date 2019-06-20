News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: The best in luxury living at V&A Waterfront

This spacious apartment offers the best in luxury living and is located in the sought-after Pinmore complex at the V&A Marina

20 June 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town

PRICE: R65m

WHO: Seeff

Recently renovated by Stefan Antoni, this luxurious beachfront apartment spans 410m² and has four en suite bedrooms, four private terraces, open-plan living areas and a rim-flow pool. Additional features include a private lift, a glass-walled cinema room, full wet bar and a large kitchen fitted with Gaggenau appliances as well as separate private studio/staff accommodation.

WHERE: V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

PRICE: R55m

WHO: Seeff

Overlooking the front yacht basin of the V&A Waterfront with stunning views across the harbour, this spacious apartment offers the best in luxury living and is located in the sought-after Pinmore complex at the V&A Marina. The sectional title unit of 491m² offers three bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, and boasts high-quality finishes throughout.

WHERE: Zwavelskloof Private Estate, Pretoria

PRICE: R29.5m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This fully furnished designer home will be one of 68 properties in the exclusive Zwavelskloof Private Estate in Pretoria East once fully developed. The five-bedroom home sits on a 5,000m² stand and measures 1,500m² under roof. Special features include solar panels, a generator, nine water tanks, two boreholes and a computerised irrigation system.

More hot property

HOT PROPERTY: Luxury country living in Midrand’s Saddlebrook Estate

The home has expansive views of the Magaliesberg mountains and the Joburg skyline
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Steyn City’s new apartment development

104 on Creek offers a mix of two-and three-bedroom units sized between 96m² and 133m²
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Designer house in sought-after Mooikloof Heights

The palatial home comprises four en suite bedrooms and six reception areas
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
A bad week for Zindzi Mandela
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
SAA pilots find their voice: but why now?
News & Fox / Trending
3.
Peter Moyo rubbishes Old Mutual board’s claim
News & Fox
4.
Is your company overspending on business travel? ...
News & Fox
5.
A bad week for Old Mutual’s Peter Moyo
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Château-like home on sale for R18.9m

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Expansive Noordhoek home in equestrian estate for R38m

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Luxury penthouse in Joburg CBD

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Fernkloof Golf Estate in Hermanus

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Eco-estate in Gillitts

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Cape Georgian house built in 1835

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Large family home in Rondebosch

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.