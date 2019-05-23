News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Designer house in sought-after Mooikloof Heights

The palatial home comprises four en suite bedrooms and six reception areas

23 May 2019 - 05:00

WHERE: Mooikloof, Pretoria

PRICE: R27.27m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This designer two-storey house is in a sought-after lifestyle estate, Mooikloof Heights, and offers a 360° view of Pretoria East. The palatial home comprises four en suite bedrooms and six reception areas. Special features include a home theatre room, a cellar, a gym and a 46KvA generator.

WHERE: Century City, Cape Town

PRICE: R4.795m

WHO: Seeff

Located in the heart of mixed-use precinct Century City, in the Knightsbridge complex, this three-bedroom and two-and-a-half bathroom duplex penthouse boasts stunning views toward Table Mountain. The complex offers 24-hour security and access control, a fully equipped gym, an outdoor braai area and health spa. The price of the 173m² apartment includes all furniture.

HOT PROPERTY: Château-like home on sale for R18.9m

This luxury home in sought-after Mooikloof on the eastern fringes of Pretoria is reminiscent of a French château and has a 1ha landscaped garden
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Expansive Noordhoek home in equestrian estate for R38m

Located in De Goede Hoop equestrian estate, where homes seldom come to market
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Luxury penthouse in Joburg CBD

Situated in Commissioner Street in Marshalltown, this luxury penthouse offers a fusion of modern and classical finishes
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Christo Wiese attends launch of unauthorised ...
News & Fox
2.
The religious Right and our civil liberties
News & Fox / Trending
3.
Astral has room under its wing
News & Fox / Trending
4.
SA’s most expensive streets
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
Massmart waiting for new blood
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Fernkloof Golf Estate in Hermanus

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Eco-estate in Gillitts

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Cape Georgian house built in 1835

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Large family home in Rondebosch

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Hyde Park’s new development The Emerald

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: State-of-the-art Irene Farm Village home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Century City’s cool luxury penthouse

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.