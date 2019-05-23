HOT PROPERTY: Designer house in sought-after Mooikloof Heights
The palatial home comprises four en suite bedrooms and six reception areas
WHERE: Mooikloof, Pretoria
PRICE: R27.27m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This designer two-storey house is in a sought-after lifestyle estate, Mooikloof Heights, and offers a 360° view of Pretoria East. The palatial home comprises four en suite bedrooms and six reception areas. Special features include a home theatre room, a cellar, a gym and a 46KvA generator.
WHERE: Century City, Cape Town
PRICE: R4.795m
WHO: Seeff
Located in the heart of mixed-use precinct Century City, in the Knightsbridge complex, this three-bedroom and two-and-a-half bathroom duplex penthouse boasts stunning views toward Table Mountain. The complex offers 24-hour security and access control, a fully equipped gym, an outdoor braai area and health spa. The price of the 173m² apartment includes all furniture.