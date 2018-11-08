News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Fully furnished Mauritius apartments for R4.5m

Ki Resort Apartments, one of the new developments in Mauritius aimed at the SA residency and investment market, is in Pereybere in Grand Baie

08 November 2018 - 12:34

WHERE: Grand Baie, Mauritius

PRICE: From R4.5m

Ki Resort Apartments, one of the new developments in Mauritius aimed at the SA residency and investment market, is in Pereybere in Grand Baie. Though not on a beachfront site, it allows easy access to the developer’s 2Beach Club at Pereybere beach. The development consists of fully furnished two-and three-bedroom apartments, and offers parking and storerooms.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R29.5m

This home is set on a 1,906m² stand amid lush landscaped gardens and a swimming pool. The property offers sweeping mountain views and has three bedrooms, four bathrooms and spacious living areas fronted by glass stack-back doors that flow onto an all-seasons veranda. Special features include custom-designed carpentry, oak wood flooring, a chef’s kitchen and a borehole.

Agent: Greeff Properties

The depressed state of the SA housing market

The wealthy have been spooked by political and economic uncertainty, while entry-level buyers are being squeezed out by affordability constraints
Features
21 days ago

Why more people are choosing to rent

Renting is expected to become more expensive, but industry players say it is still 30%-40% cheaper than owning
Features
21 days ago

Behind the boom in Joburg’s apartments

The housing market may well have cooled, but Joburg is in the midst of a sectional-title development boom
Features
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Decoding Patricia de Lille’s next step
News & Fox
2.
Homechoice shifts into bricks-and-mortar outlets
News & Fox
3.
International airlines fly high as SAA bags ...
News & Fox / Trending
4.
Farm your profit from afar with this app
News & Fox / Gimme

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: A home with a grand view in the Wilderness
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R4.5m for fully furnished City bowl apartment
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Bedfordview’s luxury penthouse apartments
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A rural retreat with a contemporary feel in Noordhoek
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Heritage-listed Earnholme on the market
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R15m for this contemporary abode in Steyn City
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Tuscan villa on Stellenbosch olive and wine farm
News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.