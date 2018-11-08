HOT PROPERTY: Fully furnished Mauritius apartments for R4.5m
Ki Resort Apartments, one of the new developments in Mauritius aimed at the SA residency and investment market, is in Pereybere in Grand Baie
WHERE: Grand Baie, Mauritius
PRICE: From R4.5m
Ki Resort Apartments, one of the new developments in Mauritius aimed at the SA residency and investment market, is in Pereybere in Grand Baie. Though not on a beachfront site, it allows easy access to the developer’s 2Beach Club at Pereybere beach. The development consists of fully furnished two-and three-bedroom apartments, and offers parking and storerooms.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R29.5m
This home is set on a 1,906m² stand amid lush landscaped gardens and a swimming pool. The property offers sweeping mountain views and has three bedrooms, four bathrooms and spacious living areas fronted by glass stack-back doors that flow onto an all-seasons veranda. Special features include custom-designed carpentry, oak wood flooring, a chef’s kitchen and a borehole.
Agent: Greeff Properties
