HOT PROPERTY: R4.5m heritage property in Claremont’s
WHERE: Claremont, Cape Town
PRICE: R4.85m
Dating back more than 150 years, this beautifully restored heritage property is set on a 587m² erf with easy access to public transport, sports stadiums, schools, shopping centres and the Claremont CBD. The house features high ceilings, moulded cornices and imported wood-strip flooring. It consists of four large bedrooms, two bathrooms and a loft conversion.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
WHERE: Swakopmund, Namibia
PRICE: R1.78m-R13.6m
Newly developed Platz am Meer in the picturesque coastal town of Swakopmund offers investors one-, two-and three-bedroom apartments as well as penthouses with ocean views. Each unit has imported finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows. Platz am Meer is a mixed-use building, allowing residents easy access to a number of on-site restaurants and shops.
Agent: Seeff
Please sign in or register to comment.