News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R4.5m heritage property in Claremont’s

15 November 2018 - 05:00

WHERE: Claremont, Cape Town

PRICE: R4.85m

Dating back more than 150 years, this beautifully restored heritage property is set on a 587m² erf with easy access to public transport, sports stadiums, schools, shopping centres and the Claremont CBD. The house features high ceilings, moulded cornices and imported wood-strip flooring. It consists of four large bedrooms, two bathrooms and a loft conversion.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

WHERE: Swakopmund, Namibia

PRICE: R1.78m-R13.6m

Newly developed Platz am Meer in the picturesque coastal town of Swakopmund offers investors one-, two-and three-bedroom apartments as well as penthouses with ocean views. Each unit has imported finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows. Platz am Meer is a mixed-use building, allowing residents easy access to a number of on-site restaurants and shops.

Agent: Seeff

The depressed state of the SA housing market

The wealthy have been spooked by political and economic uncertainty, while entry-level buyers are being squeezed out by affordability constraints
Features
28 days ago

Why more people are choosing to rent

Renting is expected to become more expensive, but industry players say it is still 30%-40% cheaper than owning
Features
28 days ago

Who’s snapping up SA’s bargain wine farms?

Rising wine exports and a weaker rand are luring more well-heeled international buyers to the Cape
Features
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
How Markus Jooste sold Steinhoff its headquarters
News & Fox
2.
Why SA has Africa’s highest porn viewership
News & Fox / Digital
3.
The rise and fall of Malusi Gigaba
News & Fox / Trending
4.
KAP: Steinhoff’s obstinate stain
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Fully furnished Mauritius apartments for R4.5m
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A home with a grand view in the Wilderness
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R4.5m for fully furnished City bowl apartment
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Bedfordview’s luxury penthouse apartments
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A rural retreat with a contemporary feel in Noordhoek
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Heritage-listed Earnholme on the market
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R15m for this contemporary abode in Steyn City
News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.