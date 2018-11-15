HOT PROPERTY: R4.5m heritage property in Claremont’s

WHERE: Swakopmund, Namibia

PRICE: R1.78m-R13.6m

Newly developed Platz am Meer in the picturesque coastal town of Swakopmund offers investors one-, two-and three-bedroom apartments as well as penthouses with ocean views. Each unit has imported finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows. Platz am Meer is a mixed-use building, allowing residents easy access to a number of on-site restaurants and shops.

Agent: Seeff