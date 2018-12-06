HOT PROPERTY: R8m homes in Hout Bay’s new development
The townhouse-style homes are set high against the mountain, with stunning harbour and mountain views
WHERE: Hout Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: From R7.995m (incl VAT)
Construction of this new development in Union Street, in the suburb of Scott Estate, is set to start in March. It consists of six contemporary sectional-title properties that are selling off-plan. The townhouse-style homes are set high against the mountain, with stunning harbour and mountain views. The units consist of three or four bedrooms and inviting interiors that flow out to glass-fronted balconies, private gardens and plunge pools.
Agent: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R21m
This double-storey home on a large, 1,918m² stand exudes luxury, with unique finishes that include imported chinoiserie wallpaper, solid herringbone oak flooring and antique chandeliers. It has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, spacious living and entertainment areas and a north-facing veranda with spectacular mountain views. The property also has inverter power back-up and a borehole with a full filtration system.
Agent: Greeff Properties