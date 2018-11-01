HOT PROPERTY: A home with a grand view in the Wilderness
This generously proportioned home has great ocean views and a large outdoor entertainment area
WHERE: Wilderness, Garden Route
PRICE: R12.75m
This generously proportioned home has great ocean views and a large outdoor entertainment area. Situated on a stand of close to 4ha, it has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and open-plan living areas. Special features include a wine cellar, a sauna room, three garages and staff quarters. The property operates as an upmarket guesthouse at present.
Agent: Jawitz Properties
WHERE: Graaff-Reinet, Karoo
PRICE: R8.5m
Set on 1,445ha on the banks of a dam in a scenic valley in the Aberdeen Camdeboo mountains, this lifestyle property offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the main house as well as a separate two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage and staff accommodation. With springbok, impala, rhebok, kudu and cattle on the property, it is suitable for game or stock farming.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
Please sign in or register to comment.