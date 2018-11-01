HOT PROPERTY: A home with a grand view in the Wilderness

WHERE: Graaff-Reinet, Karoo

PRICE: R8.5m

Set on 1,445ha on the banks of a dam in a scenic valley in the Aberdeen Camdeboo mountains, this lifestyle property offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the main house as well as a separate two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage and staff accommodation. With springbok, impala, rhebok, kudu and cattle on the property, it is suitable for game or stock farming.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties