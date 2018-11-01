News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A home with a grand view in the Wilderness

This generously proportioned home has great ocean views and a large outdoor entertainment area

01 November 2018 - 11:08

WHERE: Wilderness, Garden Route

PRICE: R12.75m

This generously proportioned home has great ocean views and a large outdoor entertainment area. Situated on a stand of close to 4ha, it has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and open-plan living areas. Special features include a wine cellar, a sauna room, three garages and staff quarters. The property operates as an upmarket guesthouse at present.

Agent: Jawitz Properties

WHERE: Graaff-Reinet, Karoo

PRICE: R8.5m

Set on 1,445ha on the banks of a dam in a scenic valley in the Aberdeen Camdeboo mountains, this lifestyle property offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the main house as well as a separate two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage and staff accommodation. With springbok, impala, rhebok, kudu and cattle on the property, it is suitable for game or stock farming.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

The depressed state of the SA housing market

The wealthy have been spooked by political and economic uncertainty, while entry-level buyers are being squeezed out by affordability constraints
Features
14 days ago

Why more people are choosing to rent

Renting is expected to become more expensive, but industry players say it is still 30%-40% cheaper than owning
Features
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Shoprite AGM: where exactly was Christo Wiese?
News & Fox
2.
How the froth vanished from AB Inbev
News & Fox
3.
Another victory for political derangement
News & Fox / Trending
4.
2018’s best Android phone
News & Fox / Gimme

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: R4.5m for fully furnished City bowl apartment
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Bedfordview’s luxury penthouse apartments
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A rural retreat with a contemporary feel in Noordhoek
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Heritage-listed Earnholme on the market
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R15m for this contemporary abode in Steyn City
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Tuscan villa on Stellenbosch olive and wine farm
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Ideal weekend bolt hole in Shelley Point
News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.