HOT PROPERTY: R70,000 a night for this Camps Bay villa
Special features include a wind-free patio with built-in barbecue, a jacuzzi, a heated infinity rim-flow pool, a sunken wine cellar and bar
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R70,000 a night
This beautiful Camps Bay villa with stunning mountain and ocean views offers six en suite bedrooms, expansive living and entertainment areas as well as a butler and housekeeping service. Special features include a wind-free patio with built-in barbecue, a jacuzzi, a heated infinity rim-flow pool, a sunken wine cellar and bar, a soundproof home cinema, a surround-sound music system, a library stocked with more than 500 books and a gym.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
WHERE: Betty’s Bay, Western Cape
PRICE: R2.5m
This modern beach house overlooks the blue lakes of Betty’s Bay in the Overstrand region of the Cape Whale Coast. The house has three bedrooms and open-plan living areas that flow onto a large balau wooden patio. The coastal resort town, about an hour’s drive from Cape Town, is surrounded by scenic mountains, unspoilt fynbos and white sandy beaches.
Agent: Seeff