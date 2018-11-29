News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R70,000 a night for this Camps Bay villa

Special features include a wind-free patio with built-in barbecue, a jacuzzi, a heated infinity rim-flow pool, a sunken wine cellar and bar

29 November 2018 - 13:59

WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R70,000 a night

This beautiful Camps Bay villa with stunning mountain and ocean views offers six en suite bedrooms, expansive living and entertainment areas as well as a butler and housekeeping service. Special features include a wind-free patio with built-in barbecue, a jacuzzi, a heated infinity rim-flow pool, a sunken wine cellar and bar, a soundproof home cinema, a surround-sound music system, a library stocked with more than 500 books and a gym.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

WHERE: Betty’s Bay, Western Cape

PRICE: R2.5m

This modern beach house overlooks the blue lakes of Betty’s Bay in the Overstrand region of the Cape Whale Coast. The house has three bedrooms and open-plan living areas that flow onto a large balau wooden patio. The coastal resort town, about an hour’s drive from Cape Town, is surrounded by scenic mountains, unspoilt fynbos and white sandy beaches.

Agent: Seeff

The depressed state of the SA housing market

The wealthy have been spooked by political and economic uncertainty, while entry-level buyers are being squeezed out by affordability constraints
Features
1 month ago

Why more people are choosing to rent

Renting is expected to become more expensive, but industry players say it is still 30%-40% cheaper than owning
Features
1 month ago

Behind the boom in Joburg’s apartments

The housing market may well have cooled, but Joburg is in the midst of a sectional-title development boom
Features
28 days ago

Most read

1.
Toyota, Gibs team up for Africa’s only ...
News & Fox
2.
How will NPA deal with the Gordhan vs Malema ...
News & Fox / Trending
3.
RMI & RMH: Drawing the sting
News & Fox
4.
Google wages war against biased data
News & Fox / Digital

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Old-world grandeur in this R18m Inanda home
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R4.5m heritage property in Claremont
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Fully furnished Mauritius apartments for R4.5m
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A home with a grand view in the Wilderness
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R4.5m for fully furnished City bowl apartment
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Bedfordview’s luxury penthouse apartments
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A rural retreat with a contemporary feel in Noordhoek
News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.