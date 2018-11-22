HOT PROPERTY: Old-world grandeur in this R18m Inanda home
WHERE: Inanda, Johannesburg
PRICE: R18m
Located a stone’s throw from Sandton, "Morning Cloud" offers old-world grandeur and original wooden features. The double-storey house comprises four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It comes with staff accommodation and a separate two-bedroom cottage with its own entrance. The house has a lush garden, a pool, water tanks and a generator.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
WHERE: Sunninghill, Johannesburg
PRICE: R8.5m
This spacious home in Sunninghill Gardens has 700m² of living space under roof. It offers four en suite bedrooms and various entertainment facilities, including a wine cellar and pub with a built-in braai. All the reception areas have glass stacking doors that open onto a large, covered patio, pool and garden area.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
