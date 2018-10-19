HOT PROPERTY: Bedfordview’s luxury penthouse apartments

WHERE: Bedfordview, Joburg

PRICE: R5.3m-R5.7m

Only two out of 20 luxury penthouse apartments in Infinité, a new, high-rise residential development opposite Eastgate shopping centre, are unsold. The units offer three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and each has a private rooftop terrace and garden with panoramic views across Joburg. The 10-storey residential development is set for completion in February.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties