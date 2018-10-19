News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Bedfordview’s luxury penthouse apartments

Only two out of 20 luxury penthouse apartments in Infinité, a new, high-rise residential development opposite Eastgate shopping centre, are unsold

19 October 2018 - 11:16

WHERE: Bedfordview, Joburg

PRICE: R5.3m-R5.7m

Only two out of 20 luxury penthouse apartments in Infinité, a new, high-rise residential development opposite Eastgate shopping centre, are unsold. The units offer three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and each has a private rooftop terrace and garden with panoramic views across Joburg. The 10-storey residential development is set for completion in February.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

WHERE: Paternoster, Western Cape

PRICE: R3.995m

The quaint fishing village of Paternoster, with its rugged coastline and white-washed architecture, remains one of the Cape west coast’s most popular weekend getaway destinations. This spacious family home consists of four bedrooms, a study, an entertainment area and a splash pool. The house is situated on an elevated stand in Bekbaai and offers sweeping views across Cape Columbine.

Agent: Seeff

The depressed state of the SA housing market

The wealthy have been spooked by political and economic uncertainty, while entry-level buyers are being squeezed out by affordability constraints
1 day ago

Why more people are choosing to rent

Renting is expected to become more expensive, but industry players say it is still 30%-40% cheaper than owning
1 day ago

