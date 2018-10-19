HOT PROPERTY: Bedfordview’s luxury penthouse apartments
Only two out of 20 luxury penthouse apartments in Infinité, a new, high-rise residential development opposite Eastgate shopping centre, are unsold
WHERE: Bedfordview, Joburg
PRICE: R5.3m-R5.7m
Only two out of 20 luxury penthouse apartments in Infinité, a new, high-rise residential development opposite Eastgate shopping centre, are unsold. The units offer three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and each has a private rooftop terrace and garden with panoramic views across Joburg. The 10-storey residential development is set for completion in February.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
WHERE: Paternoster, Western Cape
PRICE: R3.995m
The quaint fishing village of Paternoster, with its rugged coastline and white-washed architecture, remains one of the Cape west coast’s most popular weekend getaway destinations. This spacious family home consists of four bedrooms, a study, an entertainment area and a splash pool. The house is situated on an elevated stand in Bekbaai and offers sweeping views across Cape Columbine.
Agent: Seeff
Please sign in or register to comment.