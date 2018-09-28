HOT PROPERTY: R15m for this contemporary abode in Steyn City
The property offers fine estate living in one of Gauteng’s premier gated lifestyle communities
28 September 2018 - 10:56
WHERE: Steyn City, Johannesburg
PRICE: R15m
This contemporary abode offers fine estate living in one of Gauteng’s premier gated lifestyle communities. It comprises four en suite bedrooms, a study, playroom, bar/entertainment area and multiple living areas that flow seamlessly onto a spacious terrace and pool.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
WHERE: Ladismith, Western Cape
PRICE: R2.8m
Dating from 1892, this Victorian heritage property in the Klein Karoo has been fully restored and declared a national monument. The manor house has been converted to a two-bedroom unit with two bathrooms, a lounge, kitchen, linen and cloakroom. It has imported finishes such as silk wallpaper, Oregon pine window frames and yellowwood features.
Agent: Seeff
