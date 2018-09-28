News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R15m for this contemporary abode in Steyn City

The property offers fine estate living in one of Gauteng’s premier gated lifestyle communities

28 September 2018 - 10:56

WHERE: Steyn City, Johannesburg

PRICE: R15m

This contemporary abode offers fine estate living in one of Gauteng’s premier gated lifestyle communities. It comprises four en suite bedrooms, a study, playroom, bar/entertainment area and multiple living areas that flow seamlessly onto a spacious terrace and pool.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

WHERE: Ladismith, Western Cape

PRICE: R2.8m

Dating from 1892, this Victorian heritage property in the Klein Karoo has been fully restored and declared a national monument. The manor house has been converted to a two-bedroom unit with two bathrooms, a lounge, kitchen, linen and cloakroom. It has imported finishes such as silk wallpaper, Oregon pine window frames and yellowwood features.

Agent: Seeff

HOT PROPERTY: Tuscan villa on Stellenbosch olive and wine farm

On the northern slopes of Devon Valley, this luxury B&B also has three freestanding one-bedroom en-suite cottages
8 days ago
8 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Ideal weekend bolt hole in Shelley Point

This luxury beachfront home near the quaint west-coast village of St Helena Bay offers spectacular ocean views and direct boardwalk access
15 days ago
15 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: A grand Victorian villa in Tamboerskloof

The property has lovely mountain and city bowl views, a landscaped garden and pool
21 days ago
21 days ago

