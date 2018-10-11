HOT PROPERTY: A rural retreat with a contemporary feel in Noordhoek
This property offers four en suite family bedrooms and an open-plan kitchen and entertainment areas that flow to a wraparound veranda
11 October 2018 - 12:08
WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town
PRICE: R39m
This beachside bungalow boasts an idyllic location on the Atlantic seaboard with walking access to Fourth Beach. The compact home, which has a nautical theme, comprises two bedrooms, an open-plan living area and a private pool and deck with uninterrupted views of Lion’s Head.
Agent: RE/MAX Living
WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town
PRICE: R17.995m
A rural retreat with a contemporary feel, this property offers four en suite family bedrooms and an open-plan kitchen and entertainment areas that flow to a wraparound veranda, pool and landscaped garden. It has a guest room set apart from the main house, and a cottage at the bottom of the garden, plus garages to fit 12 cars.
Agent: Greeff Properties
