HOT PROPERTY: A rural retreat with a contemporary feel in Noordhoek

This property offers four en suite family bedrooms and an open-plan kitchen and entertainment areas that flow to a wraparound veranda

11 October 2018 - 12:08

WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town

PRICE: R39m

This beachside bungalow boasts an idyllic location on the Atlantic seaboard with walking access to Fourth Beach. The compact home, which has a nautical theme, comprises two bedrooms, an open-plan living area and a private pool and deck with uninterrupted views of Lion’s Head.

Agent: RE/MAX Living

WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town

PRICE: R17.995m

A rural retreat with a contemporary feel, this property offers four en suite family bedrooms and an open-plan kitchen and entertainment areas that flow to a wraparound veranda, pool and landscaped garden. It has a guest room set apart from the main house, and a cottage at the bottom of the garden, plus garages to fit 12 cars.

Agent: Greeff Properties

HOT PROPERTY: Heritage-listed Earnholme on the market

Designed by Sir Herbert Baker in 1910, the Heritage-listed property is meticulously preserved and was last renovated in 2014
News & Fox
6 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: R15m for this contemporary abode in Steyn City

The property offers fine estate living in one of Gauteng’s premier gated lifestyle communities
News & Fox
13 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Tuscan villa on Stellenbosch olive and wine farm

On the northern slopes of Devon Valley, this luxury B&B also has three freestanding one-bedroom en-suite cottages
News & Fox
21 days ago

