HOT PROPERTY: Heritage-listed Earnholme on the market

WHERE: Parktown, Joburg

PRICE: R20m

Earnholme, designed by Sir Herbert Baker in 1910, is a Heritage-listed property meticulously preserved and last renovated in 2014. The house is set on an erf of 2,689m² and has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a separate cottage with two bedrooms and two bathrooms plus staff accommodation.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties