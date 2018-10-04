HOT PROPERTY: Heritage-listed Earnholme on the market
Designed by Sir Herbert Baker in 1910, the Heritage-listed property is meticulously preserved and was last renovated in 2014
04 October 2018 - 13:29
WHERE: Parktown, Joburg
PRICE: R20m
Earnholme, designed by Sir Herbert Baker in 1910, is a Heritage-listed property meticulously preserved and last renovated in 2014. The house is set on an erf of 2,689m² and has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a separate cottage with two bedrooms and two bathrooms plus staff accommodation.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
WHERE: Bedfordview, Joburg
PRICE: R12.95m
A designer home with four en suite bedrooms and reception rooms, one with a bar and fireplace flowing to an enclosed entertainment area, rim-flow pool and a tennis court. Includes a cinema room, rooftop garden with enclosed Jacuzzi, outside shower and entertainment area plus borehole water and central vacuum and security system.
Agent: Seeff
Please sign in or register to comment.