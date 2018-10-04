News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Heritage-listed Earnholme on the market

Designed by Sir Herbert Baker in 1910, the Heritage-listed property is meticulously preserved and was last renovated in 2014

04 October 2018 - 13:29

WHERE: Parktown, Joburg

PRICE: R20m

Earnholme, designed by Sir Herbert Baker in 1910, is a Heritage-listed property meticulously preserved and last renovated in 2014. The house is set on an erf of 2,689m² and has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a separate cottage with two bedrooms and two bathrooms plus staff accommodation.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

WHERE: Bedfordview, Joburg

PRICE: R12.95m

A designer home with four en suite bedrooms and reception rooms, one with a bar and fireplace flowing to an enclosed entertainment area, rim-flow pool and a tennis court. Includes a cinema room, rooftop garden with enclosed Jacuzzi, outside shower and entertainment area plus borehole water and central vacuum and security system.

Agent: Seeff

HOT PROPERTY: R15m for this contemporary abode in Steyn City

The property offers fine estate living in one of Gauteng’s premier gated lifestyle communities
6 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Tuscan villa on Stellenbosch olive and wine farm

On the northern slopes of Devon Valley, this luxury B&B also has three freestanding one-bedroom en-suite cottages
14 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Ideal weekend bolt hole in Shelley Point

This luxury beachfront home near the quaint west-coast village of St Helena Bay offers spectacular ocean views and direct boardwalk access
21 days ago

