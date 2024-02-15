News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Fikile Mbalula

The ANC’s master of self-sabotage can’t find the right script

15 February 2024 - 05:00
A good week for Nkosana Makate

Nkosana Makate is nothing if not dogged. For 15 years he has fought Vodacom for compensation for his Please Call Me idea. Vodacom offered him R47m, but the Supreme Court of Appeal has now given the telecoms giant 30 days to come up with a better offer. Makate’s legal team says R28bn would be more appropriate. It’s likely that the final sum will be somewhere in between. Vodacom is not expected to give up the fight, with the next round probably in the Constitutional Court. Whatever the outcome there, you can be sure the lawyers will win.

Fikile Mbalula is a man of many roles, straight out of ANC central casting. He has played both youth league leader and cabinet minister; the best you could say is that those performances bombed at the box office. His latest role as secretary-general of the ANC is also getting bad reviews. Confronted at the weekend with an embarrassing outbreak of power cuts, he blamed Eskom’s problems on “sabotage”. He seemed to be reprising Claude Rains as Captain Renault in Casablanca, but he forgot the deadpan last line: “Round up the usual suspects.”

A good week for Tyla

The South African musician won the first Best African Music Performance gong at this year’s Grammy Awards
A good week for Dricus du Plessis

The South African beat a former middleweight champion in the same category in the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Toronto
Last call for Vodacom in Nkosana Makate case

CEO Shameel Joosub ordered to make a new offer to Please Call Me inventor
Blackout relief expected by Wednesday, says electricity minister

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says two generating units are back, but seven are still down
