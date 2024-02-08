South African singer Tyla Laura Seethal was the big surprise at Sunday’s Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The 22-year-old from Edenvale, Ekurhuleni, won the Best African Music Performance prize for her R&B and amapiano songWater. It hit the Billboard Hot 100 at No 67 last October. It was the first time in 55 years that a solo by a South African musician made it onto the chart after Hugh Masekela’s Grazing in the Grass in 1968. Best African Music Performance is a new category for the Grammys.
Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO
A bad week for Macky Sall
President Macky Sall of Senegal has cancelled his country’s elections indefinitely. He made the announcement at the weekend in Dakar, blaming it on an inquiry of corruption in the country’s constitutional council, which deals with business issues and is Senegal’s highest court. His decision was described as a coup by a member of Amnesty International. The country has never had a coup since independence in 1960. Senegalese MPs were this week set to debate delaying elections for six months as anger grew over Sall’s unilateral decision. Sall was elected president in 2012 and again in 2019.
A good week for Tyla
