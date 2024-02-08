News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Tyla

The South African musician won the first Best African Music Performance gong at this year’s Grammy Awards

08 February 2024 - 05:00
Picture: Reuters/David Swanson
South African singer Tyla Laura Seethal was the big surprise at Sunday’s Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The 22-year-old from Edenvale, Ekurhuleni, won the Best African Music Performance prize for her R&B and amapiano song Water. It hit the Billboard Hot 100 at No 67 last October. It was the first time in 55 years that a solo by a South African musician made it onto the chart after Hugh Masekela’s Grazing in the Grass in 1968. Best African Music Performance is a new category for the Grammys.

Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO
Picture: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

A bad week for Macky Sall

President Macky Sall of Senegal has cancelled his country’s elections indefinitely. He made the announcement at the weekend in Dakar, blaming it on an inquiry of corruption in the country’s constitutional council, which deals with business issues and is Senegal’s highest court. His decision was described as a coup by a member of Amnesty International. The country has never had a coup since independence in 1960. Senegalese MPs were this week set to debate delaying elections for six months as anger grew over Sall’s unilateral decision. Sall was elected president in 2012 and again in 2019.

