Dricus du Plessis became an overnight national sensation at the weekend, winning the middleweight title in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a marketing business that promotes mixed martial arts (MMA), a euphemism for barroom brawling (sans the broken bottles and chairs). Du Plessis, 30, defeated Californian Sean Strickland, 32, a former UFC middleweight champion who once attacked his apparently abusive father with a guitar, supposedly to protect his mother. Du Plessis’s upbringing was more conventional: judo as a laaitie, then wrestling and kickboxing before following the money to MMA.
A bad week for Richard Friedland
The fallout from Thabi Leoka’s missing PhD continues. Since she was quietly dumped by Remgro and loudly exposed by Business Day for not being the doctor in economics she claimed to be, many have been embarrassed. The latest is Netcare CEO Richard Friedland. He has so far remained in the shadows, hiding behind the company’s general counsel, who was left to face the music and explain how they had failed to check the faux doc’s credentials. It wasn’t as if Netcare and Friedland didn’t know — they just ignored a report that presented them with the facts. A poor diagnosis.
A good week for Dricus du Plessis
