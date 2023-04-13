News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Bishop Stephen Moreo

The head of the Anglican Church in Joburg delivered an outraged sermon among uncollected garbage in a city street that drew a speedy response

13 April 2023 - 05:00
Bishop Stephen Moreo. Picture: Supplied
Bishop Stephen Moreo. Picture: Supplied

A good week for Bishop Stephen Moreo

The filthy streets of downtown Joburg were suddenly cleared of rubbish this week, not by miracle but by divine intervention of a kind. On Palm Sunday, Bishop Stephen Moreo, head of the Anglican Church’s diocese in the city, became so indignant at the state of the streets that he went out, clad in robes and mitre of office and clutching his crosier, to embarrass city officials with an impromptu and excoriating sermon, accompanied by cries of “Hosanna” and surrounded by garbage outside the Cathedral Church of St Mary the Virgin. Within hours a municipal cleanup began.

Wim de Villiers. Picture: Supplied
Wim de Villiers. Picture: Supplied

A bad week for Wim de Villiers

Ever since transforming a pillar of the previous establishment, Wim de Villiers has been in the crosshairs of those who want Stellenbosch University to remain Afrikaans. For the rector and vice-chancellor of the university, language has been a battleground. There was talk of a motion of no confidence after the South African Human Rights Commission found the university violated the rights of Afrikaans-speaking students. Now he faces allegations of nepotism after two close relatives benefited from his discretionary rights to places in the university.

A good week for John Steenhuisen

He will wish he could score the same kind of avalanche in a national election
News & Fox
1 week ago

A bad week for Angie Motshekga

Her statistics of improvement in ablutions might have been reassuring, if those of Section 27, which monitors the issue, were not available for ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A bad week for Paul Mashatile

If his scorned ex is to be believed, the deputy president has money to burn
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Acsa’s white elephant at OR Tambo
News & Fox
2.
PODCAST: When you see a fork in the road, take it
News & Fox
3.
Spar wars: Family strike back
News & Fox
4.
Making sense of the ‘gold mafia’ documentary
News & Fox / Trending
5.
Is a bigger cholera outbreak coming for Gauteng’s ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.