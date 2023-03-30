News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Nathan Geffen

His feisty news agency revealed the daring jailbreak of serial rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, galvanising sleepy prison authorities into action

30 March 2023 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/OLEG DUDKO

A good week for Nathan Geffen

Nathan Geffen is the editor of GroundUp, a feisty news agency that focuses on human rights stories often missed by the mainstream media. He’s been described by colleagues as a combination of a skrik vir niks boss who will always have your back and an “IT ninja”. GroundUp gumshoe Raymond Joseph led the way in exposing corruption in the National Lotteries Commission, and more recently — and sensationally — the agency revealed the brazen jailbreak of notorious serial rapist and murderer Thabo Bester. Its reports led to a flurry of activity by prison authorities after months of apparent indifference. Coincidence? We don’t think so.

Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

A bad week for Angie Motshekga

When basic education minister Angie Motshekga interrupted her Sunday nap to call a press conference, there was hope (admittedly faint, as it mostly is with cabinet ministers) of urgent action. Her appearance came just days after another child had died in a pit toilet. Alas, Motshekga had no plan, only excuses and an objection to being “insulted”. Her statistics of improvement in ablutions might have been reassuring, if those of Section 27, which monitors the issue, were not available for comparison: at the beginning of the 2023 school year, for example, 65,940 pupils in 210 Limpopo schools still had to use pit toilets.

