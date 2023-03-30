A hasty settlement between the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Ayo is a stinging slap in the face for good governance from the steward of public servants’ R2.5-trillion pension money
Shareholders come out swinging against plan that would see hedge funds take the assets
The Giannacopoulos family have added two more Spar execs to their criminal complaints
Despite the ANC’s years-long governance failures, the DA has failed to break through electorally. Can it turn the corner from opposition party to become a credible alternative government?
Bitches Brew is a vivid and darkly amusing display of covetable and topical artworks from the coven of three leading South African artists
A good week for Nathan Geffen
Nathan Geffen is the editor of GroundUp, a feisty news agency that focuses on human rights stories often missed by the mainstream media. He’s been described by colleagues as a combination of a skrik vir niks boss who will always have your back and an “IT ninja”. GroundUp gumshoe Raymond Joseph led the way in exposing corruption in the National Lotteries Commission, and more recently — and sensationally — the agency revealed the brazen jailbreak of notorious serial rapist and murderer Thabo Bester. Its reports led to a flurry of activity by prison authorities after months of apparent indifference. Coincidence? We don’t think so.
A bad week for Angie Motshekga
When basic education minister Angie Motshekga interrupted her Sunday nap to call a press conference, there was hope (admittedly faint, as it mostly is with cabinet ministers) of urgent action. Her appearance came just days after another child had died in a pit toilet. Alas, Motshekga had no plan, only excuses and an objection to being “insulted”. Her statistics of improvement in ablutions might have been reassuring, if those of Section 27, which monitors the issue, were not available for comparison: at the beginning of the 2023 school year, for example, 65,940 pupils in 210 Limpopo schools still had to use pit toilets.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
A good week for Nathan Geffen
His feisty news agency revealed the daring jailbreak of serial rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, galvanising sleepy prison authorities into action
A good week for Nathan Geffen
Nathan Geffen is the editor of GroundUp, a feisty news agency that focuses on human rights stories often missed by the mainstream media. He’s been described by colleagues as a combination of a skrik vir niks boss who will always have your back and an “IT ninja”. GroundUp gumshoe Raymond Joseph led the way in exposing corruption in the National Lotteries Commission, and more recently — and sensationally — the agency revealed the brazen jailbreak of notorious serial rapist and murderer Thabo Bester. Its reports led to a flurry of activity by prison authorities after months of apparent indifference. Coincidence? We don’t think so.
A bad week for Angie Motshekga
When basic education minister Angie Motshekga interrupted her Sunday nap to call a press conference, there was hope (admittedly faint, as it mostly is with cabinet ministers) of urgent action. Her appearance came just days after another child had died in a pit toilet. Alas, Motshekga had no plan, only excuses and an objection to being “insulted”. Her statistics of improvement in ablutions might have been reassuring, if those of Section 27, which monitors the issue, were not available for comparison: at the beginning of the 2023 school year, for example, 65,940 pupils in 210 Limpopo schools still had to use pit toilets.
A bad week for Paul Mashatile
Bad week for PIC CEO Abel Sithole
A good week for Thuli Madonsela
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.