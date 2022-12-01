The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
A string of confidential Steinhoff documents lays bare the mechanics of the dodgy dealings in Europe responsible for the vast majority of the R106bn fraud
Out of sight, in the distant platteland, workers’ contributions did not reach their legal destination
Politically the recommendation emboldens Ramaphosa’s enemies in the ANC — of whom there are many — and also hobbles his bid for a second term at the helm of the ruling party
The cracks in the governing party’s approach to the transition in 1994 are partly behind the economic crisis we sit with today, writes Pieter du Toit in his new book
A good week for Lesetja Kganyago
We’re hardly whooping with joy when we look at our home loan statements, but for a person who is cool under fire, independent and generally adult, look no further than Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. It’s not his fault the ANC’s management of the economy is as effective as Jacob Zuma at a maths Olympiad. But his resolve to keep inflation — the great ravager of wallets everywhere — under control is unquestionable. Pity that most of the above-inflation increases being rammed through are largely due to administered prices — in other words, from the state.
A bad week for John Hlophe
To Western Cape wine farmer John Hlophe, who is also judge president of the province’s high court, white property owners are thieves. This was his strong implication in a recent address to a fawning Black Lawyers Association (BLA) audience. Hlophe, for years undaunted by the prospect of impeachment, is playing the race card under pressure. He must believe it works for him because the Judicial Service Commission has tiptoed around him for 14 years, but is now recommending his suspension. Perhaps his racist rant to the BLA is a sign that he is feeling the heat.
