News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew, who has been in the dog box since being cited in legal actions concerning the alleged paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, will get the late queen's three surviving dogs

15 September 2022 - 05:00
A good week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane

It’s not often that Busisiwe Mkhwebane gets to whoop it up after going to court. In yet another legal matter taken by the public protector (currently rusticated), who has already spent R146m of taxpayers’ money in such ventures, she got a rare thumbs-up from the John Hlophe high court in the Western Cape. The ruling in her favour allowed her to return to the fray against her bête noire, President Cyril Ramaphosa. Her euphoria was short-lived, however, with the DA and the presidency appealing, even asking the Constitutional Court to step in.

A bad week for Prince Andrew

The one got the diamonds (among them the Cullinan); the other is tipped to get the dogs. The crown jewels went to King Charles III as part of the royal inheritance. It is speculated that his younger brother Prince Andrew, who has been in the dog box since being cited in legal actions concerning the dead roue and alleged paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, will get the late queen’s three surviving dogs — two corgis and a dorgi (cross between a corgi and a dachshund). Over her lifetime, Queen Elizabeth owned more than 30 corgis.

Mkhwebane and DA in legal battle over overturning of suspension

DA argues Friday’s court order to invalidate public protector’s suspension has no force until confirmed by Constitutional Court
National
3 days ago

Gcaleka enters fray to keep Mkhwebane out of office

Acting public protector concerned that her boss suggested her office is unable or ill-equipped to complete certain investigations in her absence
National
2 days ago

King Charles, greeted with fanfare, addresses parliament

Queen Elizabeth’s family will take part in a vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral, where her coffin will lie before being flown to London on Tuesday
World
2 days ago
