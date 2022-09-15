There’s no clear winner yet in the battle for control of the platinum group, as Implats and Northam take it to the wire
It is extremely sad to see how the eThekwini municipality has deteriorated from an efficient, financially well-off entity 30 years ago to the bankrupt, useless council it is today
Two tech-savvy brothers began hustling at school; now they have bought SA’s biggest online ad website and are marketing to millions
Africa accounts for more than half of all global cashew nut production. But it isn’t benefiting as much as it could, in part because processing of the nuts is done elsewhere
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
A good week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane
It’s not often that Busisiwe Mkhwebane gets to whoop it up after going to court. In yet another legal matter taken by the public protector (currently rusticated), who has already spent R146m of taxpayers’ money in such ventures, she got a rare thumbs-up from the John Hlophe high court in the Western Cape. The ruling in her favour allowed her to return to the fray against her bête noire, President Cyril Ramaphosa. Her euphoria was short-lived, however, with the DA and the presidency appealing, even asking the Constitutional Court to step in.
A bad week for Prince Andrew
The one got the diamonds (among them the Cullinan); the other is tipped to get the dogs. The crown jewels went to King Charles III as part of the royal inheritance. It is speculated that his younger brother Prince Andrew, who has been in the dog box since being cited in legal actions concerning the dead roue and alleged paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, will get the late queen’s three surviving dogs — two corgis and a dorgi (cross between a corgi and a dachshund). Over her lifetime, Queen Elizabeth owned more than 30 corgis.
