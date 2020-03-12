News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Cyril Ramaphosa

It’s hard to overstate the importance of the ruling this week, in which a full bench of the high court overturned the report, by bumbling public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

12 March 2020 - 05:00

A good week

It’s hard to overstate the importance of the ruling this week, in which a full bench of the high court overturned the report, by bumbling public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, on donations to the presidential campaign of Cyril Ramaphosa. The judges called her report "unlawful" and her findings not just irrational, but "reckless". It’s a landslide victory for the president, bolstering his political strength ahead of the ANC’s national general council later this year. For Mkhwebane, it makes her position even more untenable.

A bad week

Much as we’re largely inured to double standards, it was with great regret that we read on news site The Intercept about double-dealings at Human Rights Watch (HRW). Under long-serving leader Kenneth Roth, HRW in 2012 accepted $470,000 from a Saudi businessman previously identified for labour rights abuses, with the caveat that it not be used to fund its LGBT work in the region. It now rues its "deeply regrettable" decision and is $470,000 the poorer for having paid back the money. Pity it can’t buy back its credibility.

