A good week for Cyril Ramaphosa

A bad week

Much as we’re largely inured to double standards, it was with great regret that we read on news site The Intercept about double-dealings at Human Rights Watch (HRW). Under long-serving leader Kenneth Roth, HRW in 2012 accepted $470,000 from a Saudi businessman previously identified for labour rights abuses, with the caveat that it not be used to fund its LGBT work in the region. It now rues its "deeply regrettable" decision and is $470,000 the poorer for having paid back the money. Pity it can’t buy back its credibility.