NEWS ANALYSIS: Deep distrust powers case between Sars and Mkhwebane In tussle over Jacob Zuma's records, tax commissioner wants high court to order that the public protector's subpoena powers do not extend to tax files

SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter will this week square off against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in a case that centres on former president Jacob Zuma’s tax returns — and which the revenue service stresses could have far-reaching implications for ordinary taxpayers.

Kieswetter wants the high court in Pretoria to explicitly order that the public protector’s subpoena powers do not extend to taxpayer records, after she tried to use those powers to compel him to hand over Zuma’s tax information during “an interrogation scheduled for November 13 2019”.