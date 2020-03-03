NEWS ANALYSIS: Deep distrust powers case between Sars and Mkhwebane
In tussle over Jacob Zuma’s records, tax commissioner wants high court to order that the public protector’s subpoena powers do not extend to tax files
03 March 2020 - 05:05
SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter will this week square off against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in a case that centres on former president Jacob Zuma’s tax returns — and which the revenue service stresses could have far-reaching implications for ordinary taxpayers.
Kieswetter wants the high court in Pretoria to explicitly order that the public protector’s subpoena powers do not extend to taxpayer records, after she tried to use those powers to compel him to hand over Zuma’s tax information during “an interrogation scheduled for November 13 2019”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now