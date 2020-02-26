Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal challenge moot after withdrawal of DA motion, says speaker
Public protector’s application for urgent interim interdict to stay the parliamentary process ‘no longer relevant’
26 February 2020 - 17:35
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s efforts to halt an inquiry into her fitness to hold office have been rendered moot after the DA withdrew its motion for her removal, the office of the speaker of parliament said on Wednesday.
Last week the DA’s acting chief whip, Natasha Mazzone, withdrew her party’s motion, saying they had received new evidence. They have since submitted a new, more substantial motion for the speaker’s consideration.
