A good week for Siya Kolisi

If it’s been a good week for Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, SA is hoping the next one will be even better. With the Rugby World Cup final against England in Yokohama on Saturday, a nation is behind him and his team. Kolisi, the boy from a hardscrabble life in PE’s Zwide township, has proved an inspiring selection to a position held previously only by white men. If he’s not always in the game’s spotlight it’s because he’s grafting in the scrums, rucks and mauls. In rugby that’s known as leading from the front.
A bad week
While the country was celebrating the Springboks’ nail-biting win over Wales in the Rugby World Cup semifinal, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi took to Twitter to lambaste a fan who seemed to be brandishing the old SA flag. The problem was not calling out racism, but rather that the fan in question was draped in the new SA flag. The MEC had shot his mouth off before he established the facts. Lesufi then had to apologise for his gaffe, which did nothing but sour an otherwise uncontroversial sporting victory.