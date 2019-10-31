A good week for Siya Kolisi

A bad week

While the country was celebrating the Springboks’ nail-biting win over Wales in the Rugby World Cup semifinal, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi took to Twitter to lambaste a fan who seemed to be brandishing the old SA flag. The problem was not calling out racism, but rather that the fan in question was draped in the new SA flag. The MEC had shot his mouth off before he established the facts. Lesufi then had to apologise for his gaffe, which did nothing but sour an otherwise uncontroversial sporting victory.