News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Siya Kolisi

If it’s been a good week for Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, SA is hoping the next one will be even better

31 October 2019 - 05:00
Siya Kolisi. Picture: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU /AFP
Siya Kolisi. Picture: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU /AFP

A good week

If it’s been a good week for Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, SA is hoping the next one will be even better. With the Rugby World Cup final against England in Yokohama on Saturday, a nation is behind him and his team. Kolisi, the boy from a hardscrabble life in PE’s Zwide township, has proved an inspiring selection to a position held previously only by white men. If he’s not always in the game’s spotlight it’s because he’s grafting in the scrums, rucks and mauls. In rugby that’s known as leading from the front.

A bad week

While the country was celebrating the Springboks’ nail-biting win over Wales in the Rugby World Cup semifinal, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi took to Twitter to lambaste a fan who seemed to be brandishing the old SA flag. The problem was not calling out racism, but rather that the fan in question was draped in the new SA flag. The MEC had shot his mouth off before he established the facts. Lesufi then had to apologise for his gaffe, which did nothing but sour an otherwise uncontroversial sporting victory.

PETER BRUCE: The Springboks are no pushover

Erasmus has taken a debilitated and broken team and turned them around
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Brands tests the market for ...
News & Fox
2.
DNA testing: it can help you rethink your diet
News & Fox / Digital
3.
PROFILE: New JSE CEO has a dream for ...
News & Fox
4.
TIM COHEN: We saw Zuma dangers early
News & Fox
5.
HOT PROPERTY: Steyn City’s new apartment ...
News & Fox / Hot Property

Related Articles

No bluffing: Bok coach hints at sticking with same game plan

Sport / Rugby

England turn to hot springs to speed up recovery after brutal clash against All ...

Sport / Rugby

Bok captain’s father takes first trip abroad to watch son in World Cup final

Sport / Rugby

Referee Jérome Garcès to officiate Rugby World Cup final

Sport / Rugby

Colleagues laud Siya Kolisi, the kid from Zwide who became Bok captain

Sport / Rugby

Feel it! It will be here! SA to host the Rugby World Cup Sevens

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Why the Boks have a 50/50 chance to win World Cup

Opinion / Columnists

JONATHAN JANSEN: An oval ball and a scrum of old scores to settle

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: North-South Rugby World Cup final promises a classic

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.