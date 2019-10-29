Tokyo — There will finally be a French connection in the Rugby World Cup final after Pau-born Jérome Garcès was confirmed as the man in the middle for Saturday’s decider between SA and England.

Much like the lead character Popeye Doyle from The French Connection crime caper from the early 1970s‚ Garcès goes in relentless pursuit of lawbreakers‚ often to the chagrin of those on the stands who want to see matches decided along less technical lines.

He seems to take glee in punishing teams but becomes equally animated when he indicates for play to “go on”.

South Africans‚ in particular‚ have taken issue with Garcès, who has officiated in 15 of their Tests, with the Boks victorious only five times. Significantly‚ however‚ the Frenchman was in charge of their semifinal when they beat Wales in a hard-earned 19-16 win on Sunday.

He also officiated SA’s opening match at this World Cup, against the All Blacks in Yokohama. The Boks lost 23-13.

If the South Africans’ stance towards Garcès softened last week‚ full redemption will be on offer this weekend should the Springboks beat England in the final in Yokohama.