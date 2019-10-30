Sport / Rugby

Bok captain’s father takes first trip abroad to watch son in World Cup final

30 October 2019 - 14:27 Tiisetso Malepa
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi takes part in a training session at Arcs Urayasu Park on October 30 2019, ahead of their Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final against England. Picture: AFP/ ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi takes part in a training session at Arcs Urayasu Park on October 30 2019, ahead of their Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final against England. Picture: AFP/ ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

Siya Kolisi will have extra motivation when he leads SA in the Rugby World Cup final against England in Yokohama on Saturday after his wife Rachel, revealed that two special fans are on their way to Japan to support the Springbok captain.

Not only will it be Kolisi’s 50th match in the green and gold of the Springboks‚ the Bok skipper will have his father‚ Fezakele‚ and his father-in-law cheering him on from the stands at the Yokohama Stadium.

It will be Fezakele Kolisi’s first trip abroad having never travelled outside the country before.

“My dads are on their way to Japan. Utata’s first overseas trip‚ what a time to be alive‚” Rachel wrote on her Instagram account.

The Springboks will be gunning for their third World Cup title and a second against England, having beaten the English in the 2007 final in Paris.

The last time the Springboks played in a Rugby World Cup final a 16-year-old Siya Kolisi watched it at his local tavern in the Port Elizabeth township of Zwide as SA beat England 15-6 on October 21 in 2007.

The final will be televised live on SABC2 from 11am.

