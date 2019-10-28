GAVIN RICH: Why the Boks have a 50/50 chance to win World Cup
Though England produced an ace performance to maul New Zealand, history reflects a tendency for teams to play their final in the semifinal
28 October 2019 - 05:04
The only disadvantage the Springboks have going into the Rugby World Cup final against England on Saturday is the short turnaround week.
While the Boks were digging deep before squeezing home against Wales in their semifinal at Yokohama Stadium, the England players had their feet up after already having a day to recuperate from their bruising clash with New Zealand. It is a significant disadvantage.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.