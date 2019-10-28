Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Why the Boks have a 50/50 chance to win World Cup Though England produced an ace performance to maul New Zealand, history reflects a tendency for teams to play their final in the semifinal BL PREMIUM

The only disadvantage the Springboks have going into the Rugby World Cup final against England on Saturday is the short turnaround week.

While the Boks were digging deep before squeezing home against Wales in their semifinal at Yokohama Stadium, the England players had their feet up after already having a day to recuperate from their bruising clash with New Zealand. It is a significant disadvantage.