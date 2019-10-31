JONATHAN JANSEN: An oval ball and a scrum of old scores to settle

What is it about rugby that drives South Africans crazy? If you want to experience national hysteria about race, manhood and wars fought more than a century ago, you do not look to netball, tennis, hockey or even the beautiful game, as the great Pele once dubbed soccer; you find it in a sport played with an oval ball reputedly made of pig’s bladder, squashed between 15 brutish men on each side.

Squeal! It’s odd, this political madness around rugby, for its roots lie in colonial Britain, but it is the Boers who since the early 20th century rallied patriotic sentiment and ethnic passions “to beat them at their own game”.

Panyaza Lesufi is an ambitious political hack with a keen eye for racial discrimination. He made the huge mistake of calling out a South African draped in the national flag at Yokohama Stadium in Japan this past weekend. SA was playing Wales for a place in the rugby championship final when Lesufi’s sharp eye noticed the exposed white and orange strips of a flag on a white man’s body. Instantly, our education chief in Gauteng tweeted: “That flag, unfortunately is spoiling it! This team @Springboks belong to all of us. Let’s avoid hurting each other unnecessarily.”

Our eager beaver had to apologise, as subsequent video stills showed it was, in fact, the new flag the poor fan was so proud to wrap around his frame.