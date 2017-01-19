GIMME: Return to (designer) nature

Japanese manufacturer Shibaful’s faux-lawn accessories are both eye catching and unique — and clearly a divisive point for reviewers. Some said the parks-inspired smartphone cases, purses and coasters were among the "weirdest" they’d seen at CES 2017, while others, myself included, thought they were fresh

and fun.

A very small sample of SA journalists at CES seemed to split down gender lines, with the men in the group laughing the accessories off as oddities and the few women literally oohing and aahing at the textured feel and the multicoloured, vertically attached fibres that make up the "lawn".

Shibaful markets the product as a way to take a piece of your favourite park with you wherever you go. Different colour turfs correspond to famous parks around the world, such as

London’s Hyde Park and New York’s

Central Park.

The covers themselves are polycarbonate and covered in turf made from an electrostatically flocked nylon that Shibaful says won’t wear off easily. They do, however, pick up dirt and fluff, so Shibaful sells a cleaner tool separately, or advises you to use a toothbrush or lint remover, or to wash the covers in water (sans the smartphone, naturally). Prices start at $40.

