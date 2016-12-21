GIMME: Have gadget, will travel

Zagg universal tablet keyboard

Usually, a slim and light tablet is a great device to travel with — it has more screen real estate than your phone and less heft than your laptop. And with device-responsive apps such as Word (with an Office 365 account) you can easily do your work on them too.

But if that work involves a lot of typing and text editing, the average touch-screen keyboard experience leaves a lot to be desired.

The Zagg universal tablet keyboard does just what it promises. It connects to your tablet by means of Bluetooth, and provides a keyboard and stand (for tablets, and smartphones if you want, 12inches or less). The cover gives a bit of extra protection without adding much bulk to the package.

Selling point: connection via Bluetooth

Price: R1,299

KnowRoaming