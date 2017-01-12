GIMME: All things bright and beautiful at CES 2017

At a pre-CES press conference in Las Vegas last week, electronics giant Samsung revealed (among other things) its latest innovation in television screen technology, called QLED or quantum dot light-emitting diode. The series includes Q7, Q8 and Q9 models.

Samsung is calling QLED a "major paradigm shift in the visual display industry", with promises that the image produced is more "true to life", and its best-ever picture quality. The company says QLED enables 100% colour volume to better reflect the nuance within colours and contrast between them.

Another element of the QLED launch was the promise that the TVs were designed for "no gap" wall mounting. They also feature an attractive cord connector box (called One Connect) that brings together all the eyesore cables of different input sources into a single space.

Samsung’s big competition in this space is arguably LG’s organic light-emitting diode TV, which is just 2.57mm thick and can be mounted using magnets. This model, we’re told, is 25% brighter than previous versions.

The QLED range is expected to be available in SA within

the year.

Asus ZenFone AR