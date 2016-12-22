GIMME: A good run for your money

The Mi Band Pulse activity tracker wearable from Xiaomi is so budget friendly, it could be a Christmas stocking stuffer, as it sells for

just R399.

Xiaomi is a Chinese manufacturer and one of the top three wearables vendors in the world — Fitbit holds the top spot, while Apple and Xiaomi are vying for the runner-up position, depending on the data-set you consult.

The Mi Band Pulse tracks steps and exercise (as well as distance, estimated calories and active minutes), communicating this information via Bluetooth to a simple, attractive Mi Fit app. It monitors sleep, and provides a vibrating wake-up call if you want it.

The device itself is a small metallic component that fits into a plastic band. It’s light and comfortable enough to forget. The metallic bit pops out for charging — and you don’t need to do that very often either, with up to 30 days’ tracking on a single full charge. Finally, it’s water and dust resistant. This means it can survive a shallow dunking, but it’s best not to go swimming with it.

The downside? There’s no real display; the metallic module has just a few basic LED backlit areas.

The inclusion of a heart rate function is the real surprise at this price.

A wearable device remains a nice-to-have, but a price like this means it is suddenly much more accessible.

Mi Band Pulse

Cool factor: ***

Usability: *****

Value for money: *****