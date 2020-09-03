Power moves in the car market

The pandemic has undeniably altered the car market, and electric vehicles (EVs) have not been spared. The impact of lockdowns has affected the rollout of new vehicles in most markets.

But Mini SA has been able to bring its first EV to SA, the Cooper SE, earlier than its initial date of end-2020. The SE will go on sale in October, and the company is already accepting orders.

Hailey Philander, spokesperson for BMW and Mini SA, tells the FM that because plants were shut down globally earlier in the year, the timeline for most vehicles has been affected.

SA’s auto industry was already reeling in an economy that has failed to show meaningful growth for years. Plant shutdowns and supply chain disruptions as a result of the pandemic have been an additional burden.

But the industry is looking ahead. The Cooper SE has been billed the cheapest EV to go on sale in SA. Pricing starts at R642,000 and includes a 2.3kW home charger.

The FM took it for a solo test drive around Joburg. This is a city vehicle, so we drove along the M1 highway from Midrand to Rosebank, Parktown North, around Illovo and then Sandton before taking Rivonia Road back to Mini HQ.

The electric Mini was put to the test for what it was intended: most traffic lights in Sandton were out thanks to load-shedding. But this allowed the car to shine through its regenerative braking system on its highest aggressive setting. It was easy to adjust to "one-pedal driving", which means rarely tapping the brake.