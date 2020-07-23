News & Fox / Digital A new trend in online property sales? Two luxury Cape Town apartments sold within hours on a daily deals website, but is this a new trend in online property sales? BL PREMIUM

Are there limits to what South Africans are willing to buy online? And does snapping up an apartment count as couch-based retail therapy?

From fashion and gadgets to toys, bargain-hunting South Africans buy all kinds of products on sites such as OneDayOnly and Takealot, with its daily deals. The sites tend to list new, heavily discounted products late at night and shoppers stay up to grab them before they sell out.