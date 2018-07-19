Are five senses enough? This man has extended his reality by becoming a cyborg

Neil Harbisson has an antenna implanted in his skull. Given a chance, many of us would like to change parts of our body. But does this extend to grafting pieces of technology into ourselves?

Harbisson, who visited SA to attend an artificial intelligence event this month, is the world’s first legally recognised cyborg, complete with a long, curved sensor jutting out of his head. The base of the antenna is completely integrated into his skull structure — no, it doesn’t give him a shock in the shower — and he needs to charge it every day.

Harbisson, 33, was born with an extreme form of colour blindness that allows him to see only in grayscale.

"If I was speaking to someone and they asked me if I had seen the man with ginger hair, blue eyes and dressed in pink I would have absolutely no idea. The only information I would have is that the man has hair, that he has eyes and he is not naked," he says.

While at university, Harbisson set about creating a sensor that would allow him to "hear" colours instead, so as to give him a "view" into colour’s social revelry.

Every colour, he says, gives off a natural frequency, which can be transformed into a sound frequency. Harbisson harnessed this phenomenon and with the use of sensors, created a device that he could wear on top of his head, which started him off on a journey to learn what the colours he couldn’t see sounded like.

But he wasn’t quite satisfied with the device and came up with a plan to have the technology implanted into the occipital bone at the base of his skull.

After a failed petition to a bio-ethical committee, he convinced a doctor to graft four implants into his skull in 2004: a vibrating chip, two implants for structural support for the antenna and a fourth implant, which allows him to connect to the internet.

Ultimately, he was able to hear colours he couldn’t see, and was even able to hear colours no-one else could see. The procedure opened up his sensory abilities to allow him to hear ultraviolet and infrared spectrums, making him something of a superhuman colour detector.

"The biggest connection my new sense has given me is with animals and nature. If I see a cat staring at a wall I can hear that it’s looking at an ultraviolet light stream. Or when I see bees crowding around specific flowers I can hear that there is higher light intensity."