ROB ROSE: The most corrupt company you’ve never heard of

A string of confidential Steinhoff documents lays bare the mechanics of the dodgy dealings in Europe responsible for the vast majority of the R106bn fraud

01 December 2022 - 05:00

It may be the most corrupt company you’ve never heard of. Yet this opaque firm lies at the heart of the Steinhoff schlenter, and is central to why former CEO Markus Jooste was charged criminally in Germany last week.

Its name is Talgarth Capital, and it was set up by a disgraced ex-banker known as George Alan Evans, 72 — a consigliere to Jooste, who was adept at creating the sort of web of trusts and structures you often see in labyrinthine frauds. It’s no surprise that Evans was also charged last week in Germany...

