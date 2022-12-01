The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
A string of confidential Steinhoff documents lays bare the mechanics of the dodgy dealings in Europe responsible for the vast majority of the R106bn fraud
South Africa had 200,000 new HIV infections in 2021, according to UNAids. A new injection called CAB-LA could be a game-changer
Politically the recommendation emboldens Ramaphosa’s enemies in the ANC — of whom there are many — and also hobbles his bid for a second term at the helm of the ruling party
The cracks in the governing party’s approach to the transition in 1994 are partly behind the economic crisis we sit with today, writes Pieter du Toit in his new book
It may be the most corrupt company you’ve never heard of. Yet this opaque firm lies at the heart of the Steinhoff schlenter, and is central to why former CEO Markus Jooste was charged criminally in Germany last week.
Its name is Talgarth Capital, and it was set up by a disgraced ex-banker known as George Alan Evans, 72 — a consigliere to Jooste, who was adept at creating the sort of web of trusts and structures you often see in labyrinthine frauds. It’s no surprise that Evans was also charged last week in Germany...
ROB ROSE: The most corrupt company you’ve never heard of
A string of confidential Steinhoff documents lays bare the mechanics of the dodgy dealings in Europe responsible for the vast majority of the R106bn fraud
