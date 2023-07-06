The record-breaking R75m Joburg penthouse
It lies in a ‘20-minute neighbourhood’ that doesn’t rely on a municipality and even has its own fire brigade
06 July 2023 - 05:03
A palatial penthouse north of Sandton has fetched R75m, believed to be the most expensive apartment sold in South Africa since 2008 when a luxury pad at the One&Only Waterfront hotel in Cape Town went for R110m.
It also pips the R72m paid for a Bantry Bay beachfront apartment in Cape Town last year. The duplex spans about 400m² and is the pièce de résistance of Waterfall City’s new Ellipse high-rise, midway between Sandton and Centurion. ..
