News & Fox

Construction mafias: the wrecking ball in the building sector

Taxi bosses and gangsters are adding a worrying new dimension to the notorious construction mafias

BL Premium
22 June 2023 - 05:00 SHAUN SMILLIE

Across South Africa new players are joining the “construction mafias” as hardened criminals regard extortion rackets as an easy way to make money.

These criminals are taxi bosses and gangsters, and researcher Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane says they are adding a worrying dimension to the crime that involves “business forums” invading construction sites and demanding payment from the companies working on those sites...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.