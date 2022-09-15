×

Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: The mafia: coming to a corner near you

The lack of a state crackdown has led to the construction mafia spreading its tentacles into other sectors

BL Premium
15 September 2022 - 05:00

With the police force having decided to wholeheartedly embrace their purely ceremonial role in society, stories of industry mafias on every block in SA’s big cities are making western Sicily in the 1840s seem positively law-abiding by comparison.

Perhaps more terrifyingly, these gangs seem to be itching to diversify beyond the narrow confines of the construction industry...

