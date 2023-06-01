Features

Midlands meandering into disrepair

The roads of KwaZulu-Natal’s picturesque Midlands Meander are in a parlous state, seemingly as a result of provincial authorities’ inaction, according to residents. Local government is stepping up to fill the gap

BL Premium
01 June 2023 - 05:00 Angus Begg

A drive through one of South Africa’s mostly widely recognised tourist routes presents a sorry sight. The picturesque Midlands Meander in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is blighted by decaying roads and overgrown verges; grass and weeds have rooted themselves in the tar. Potholes are as pervasive as in Joburg.

“How many hours have you got?” asks Missy Hughes, head of Nottingham Road nonprofit Love Notties, when asked about the route. “Potholes, no lines, no cats’ eyes. Throw in rain and mist, [and] heavy-duty trucks, no road shoulder.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.