A drive through one of South Africa’s mostly widely recognised tourist routes presents a sorry sight. The picturesque Midlands Meander in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is blighted by decaying roads and overgrown verges; grass and weeds have rooted themselves in the tar. Potholes are as pervasive as in Joburg.
“How many hours have you got?” asks Missy Hughes, head of Nottingham Road nonprofit Love Notties, when asked about the route. “Potholes, no lines, no cats’ eyes. Throw in rain and mist, [and] heavy-duty trucks, no road shoulder.”..
Midlands meandering into disrepair
The roads of KwaZulu-Natal’s picturesque Midlands Meander are in a parlous state, seemingly as a result of provincial authorities’ inaction, according to residents. Local government is stepping up to fill the gap
