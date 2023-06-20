Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, SAÆs government is sticking to its guns on its nonaligned stance. That is despite Agoa being at stake. The preferential trade programme gives SA duty-free access for local goods to the US market, but that country’s call for SA to distance itself from Russia is growing, and this has caused some to believe that SA could lose its Agoa privileges.
Russia, however, is considered the world’s bread basket and in a recent peace mission, African leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, asked for the movement of grain to be opened. The situation has caused some to ask, “Is a loaf of bread worth more than trade?”
Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe discussed the situation with Business Day TV.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: SA will not change foreign policy for trade benefits
