EXECUTIVE PAY
Bob van Dijk’s R229m Naspers windfall
Planned overhaul of executive pay may come too late
07 July 2022 - 05:00
Read it and weep. Naspers/Prosus CEO Bob van Dijk picked up a remuneration package of an eye-watering R229m for the 2022 financial year. CFO Basil Sgourdos’ payout was a marginally less offensive R146m.
Asief Mohamed, CIO of Aeon Investment Management, was one of the very few that expressed unhappiness about this largesse and the group’s plans to pay the executives even more if they can undo some of the value-destroying work they’ve done...
