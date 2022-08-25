×

Life / Books

The cost of Koos: how the Naspers boss almost crashed and burned

This edited extract from Koos Bekker’s Billions reveals how the path to success for SA’s most successful media mogul was anything but certain

25 August 2022 - 05:00 TJ Strydom

Koos Bekker, today the chair of Naspers, nearly got fired. Not once, but twice.

The first time was in the early days of M-Net, about 18 months into the business, when the subscriber numbers weren’t growing fast enough...

