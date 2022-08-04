×

UNREST FALLOUT

Sasria’s riot claims spark insurer battle

Former rugby player is owed R25.7m for his work in preparing insurance claims related to the July riots

04 August 2022 - 05:00 rob rose

While politicians dither over the bungled criminal investigation into last year’s July riots, the commercial fallout continues to deepen.

Delays in paying insurance claims by the SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria), the state-owned insurer set up after the 1976 Soweto riots to cover losses due to any “riot, strike or public disorder”, have now led to a messy spat in the insurance sector.            ..

