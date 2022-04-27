Sasria might have to rely more on government in future
Reinsurers increase their premiums sharply since the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng
27 April 2022 - 18:39
The state-owned insurance company that covers specialised risks such as riots, terrorism, strikes and public disorder may have to rely on the government for more funds in future in the face of soaring reinsurance premiums.
The SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) has already received R22bn to help it cover claims of about R37bn arising from the July 2021 looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng...
